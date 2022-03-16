ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 750 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

