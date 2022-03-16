Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider Acquires $33,117.50 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

