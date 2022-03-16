Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan Acquires 33,000 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IVC stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

