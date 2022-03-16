Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 178 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

