SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head to Head Analysis

SPI Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.10%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.41%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.53 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.49 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.61

SPI Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Summary

SPI Energy beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

