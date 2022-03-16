Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

