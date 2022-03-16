Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.08 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,472 shares of company stock worth $1,403,150. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

VRNT stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -190.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

