UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,504 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $5,223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 42.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

KBH opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

