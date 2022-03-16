Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.12 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

