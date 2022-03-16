UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

