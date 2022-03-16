TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7,389,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

