Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LPI opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.