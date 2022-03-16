Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,727 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

