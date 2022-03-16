Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $400,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

