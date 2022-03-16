Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.