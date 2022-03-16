Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 244 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 479,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,218 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.