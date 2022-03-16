Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $489,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.
ONL stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
