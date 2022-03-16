Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

