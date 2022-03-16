5,200 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

