Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 169,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.