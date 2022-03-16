Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,701 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

FFC opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

