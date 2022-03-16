Spire Wealth Management Has $526,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

