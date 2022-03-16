297 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19,243.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.