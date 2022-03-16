Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $36,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 355.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

