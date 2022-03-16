Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.00.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

