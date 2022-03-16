IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.