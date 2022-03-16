State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AptarGroup by 134.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

