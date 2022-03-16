BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Portillos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.65 $5.96 million N/A N/A Portillos $455.47 million 1.87 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.61%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.89%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

