IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,500 Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery SA has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.05.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.