News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

