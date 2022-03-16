Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ADAP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

