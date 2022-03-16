State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 860 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $114,838,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,591 shares of company stock valued at $512,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

