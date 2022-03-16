State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

