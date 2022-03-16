State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.28 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 108,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

PATK stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

