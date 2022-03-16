State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after buying an additional 82,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $326.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

