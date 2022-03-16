ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYE stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

