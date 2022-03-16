Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.