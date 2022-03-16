ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

