Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

