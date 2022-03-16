Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.