BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

