Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza Buys 2,000 Shares

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,289,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

