Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 3,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 441,244 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

