Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 3,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.02.
ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
