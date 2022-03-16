North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

