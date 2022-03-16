Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl Sells 2,500 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POR opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

