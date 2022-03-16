Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher K. Hill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.