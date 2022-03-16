FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $416.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

