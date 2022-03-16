Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

