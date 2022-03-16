FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

