Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,014. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOV opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $774.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

